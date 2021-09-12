Two boys shot in Newport News

One of the boys was shot several times, and his wounds were possibly life-threatening. The other had also been shot more than once, but he was expected to be okay.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two adolescent boys were shot in Newport News on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Newport News Police Department said that shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to investigate shots fired in the Magruder area. When they got to the scene on 17th Street, investigators found two juveniles who were hurt.

A spokesperson said one of the boys had been shot several times, and his wounds were possibly life-threatening.

The other boy was also shot more than once, but he was expected to be okay.

Medics took them to a nearby hospital. Their exact ages weren't shared.

Police officers are now looking for the suspect, who ran from the crime scene. Investigators said the suspect is a male wearing a red bubble coat with a different-colored hood and dark blue jeans.

Investigators don't know yet if the suspect knew the victims.