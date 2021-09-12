Two boys shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two adolescent boys were shot in Newport News on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The Newport News Police Department said that shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to investigate shots fired in the Magruder area. When they got to the scene on 17th Street, investigators found two juveniles who were hurt.
A spokesperson said one of the boys had been shot several times, and his wounds were possibly life-threatening.
The other boy was also shot more than once, but he was expected to be okay.
Medics took them to a nearby hospital. Their exact ages weren't shared.
Police officers are now looking for the suspect, who ran from the crime scene. Investigators said the suspect is a male wearing a red bubble coat with a different-colored hood and dark blue jeans.
Investigators don't know yet if the suspect knew the victims.
If you know anything that could help police solve this crime, call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3tips.com.