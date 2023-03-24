Homicide investigation underway after man dies on 25th Street in Newport News

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of 25th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of 25th Street just after 8:30 p.m. That's in the Chestnut section of the city.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound there. He was pronounced dead at the scene.