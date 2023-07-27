Man arrested in connection to Newport News shooting that left 19-year-old woman hurt

Police arrested 25-year-old Jafay Jabarre Moore Thursday on 11 warrants, including several firearms charges, related to a shooting on March 21.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman hurt back in March.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jafay Jabarre Moore Thursday on 11 warrants, including several firearms charges, related to the shooting on March 21.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Roam Court. There, officers found three homes damaged by gunfire. Police say a 19-year-old woman was hurt in the shooting and took herself to a hospital.

Moore was arrested on the following charges:

Shooting with the intent to maim

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Willfully discharging a firearm in a public place

Three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling

Police say Moore was also charged with a domestic assault on April 13: