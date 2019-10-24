NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department arrested a Woodside High School student who brought a gun into school.

On Wednesday, the school resource officer was told by a staff member that a student had a gun inside his backpack.

Police said the student was removed from class, and a gun was found where the staff members said it was, in his backpack.

The 16-year-old student was taken into custody by police, and he was charged with Possession of Firearm on School Property and Underage Possession of a Firearm.

Newport News Police Department said the student was taken to Juvenile Detention.

