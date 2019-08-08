NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An overnight SWAT situation in Newport News has ended with the suspect being taken into custody after he was found in an unusual hiding place.

Authorities say the standoff began at the Auburn Pointe Apartments just before midnight, on Crescent Way in Denbigh.

A woman told police her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Apachee Lark, wouldn't leave the apartment. Police say Lark was already wanted on strangulation, assault, attempted malicious wounding and abduction charges.

Officers eventually went inside where they found Lark hiding inside the home's dishwasher. He was taken into custody without further incident.

No one was hurt during the standoff.