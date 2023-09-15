'Childish... and violated' | Newport News tattoo shop vandalized by masked vandals, leaving expletives on front step

The owners say they have filed a police report with NNPD, and may know who is behind it.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Every day on the job barely feels like work for Eddie Gonzales. When he steps into G's Tattoos shop, he's walking into the family business.

"Working with my wife and daughter everyday, that's pretty awesome," he told 13News Now.

Gonzales, who owns the tattoo shop alongside his wife Jessica, normally has slow starts to his days.

As of Thursday morning, Gonzales' attention is now fixated on something else.

"Childish, and makes you feel violated," Gonzales said.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 14, two outside security cameras from their business front off J Clyde Morris Boulevard caught at least four masked individuals spray painting on and outside their front door.

The logo and names on their front door were spray painted over in black, with two expletives written on the sidewalk outside, too.

"I was out there with the pressure washer for three hours yesterday trying to get it off but it’s still there," he said.

13News Now is blurring the words written outside the G's Tattoos shop.

The Gonzales' believe the suspects are connected to a client that were inside their shop two weeks prior. They say a woman walked in, and asked for adjustments to a three-letter tattoo above her eyebrow that Gonzales said had already been completed after three hours.

"I said, 'We can’t do that for three hours, we can’t work on skin for that long,'" he said.