Charges to be upgraded for woman charged in February shooting after victim dies

Marlyn Nieves-Collazo is accused of shooting Thomas Crawley on the night of February 14 in Newport News. Crawley has since died from his injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman who is already under arrest for a Valentine's Day shooting in Newport News is expected to have her charges upgraded after the victim died from his injuries, police said.

37-year-old Marlyn Nieves-Collazo is currently charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, and brandishing.

On February 14, Newport News police said they received reports of gunshots in the area of the 1100 block of 28th Street shortly before midnight. Officers arrived to find 52-year-old Thomas Crawley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment.

He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he succumbed to his injuries on February 26.

With Crawley's death, Newport News police said Nieves-Collazo's charges will be upgraded. Police have not released any details on what may have led to the shooting.