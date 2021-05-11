Newport News woman stopped at Richmond International Airport with loaded gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a Newport News woman from bringing a loaded gun onto an airplane at Richmond International Airport on Monday.
A release from TSA said the woman had the 9mm handgun with her carry-on items when airport police confiscated it.
The teal gun was carrying five bullets, one of them loaded in the chamber.
Police arrested her on weapons charges, and a spokesperson for TSA said she'll face a federal penalty for trying to bring a gun on an airplane.
The TSA spokesperson said the team also stopped a Richmond woman from bringing a loaded revolver on a flight there on Thursday. That .38 caliber gun was with her carry-on items, too.
There have been seven guns confiscated at the Richmond International Airport so far this year.