Crime

Credit: TSA photo
Newport News woman stopped at Richmond International Airport with loaded gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a Newport News woman from bringing a loaded gun onto an airplane at Richmond International Airport on Monday.

A release from TSA said the woman had the 9mm handgun with her carry-on items when airport police confiscated it.

The teal gun was carrying five bullets, one of them loaded in the chamber.

Police arrested her on weapons charges, and a spokesperson for TSA said she'll face a federal penalty for trying to bring a gun on an airplane.

The TSA spokesperson said the team also stopped a Richmond woman from bringing a loaded revolver on a flight there on Thursday. That .38 caliber gun was with her carry-on items, too.

There have been seven guns confiscated at the Richmond International Airport so far this year.

