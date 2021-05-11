Newport News woman stopped at Richmond International Airport with loaded gun

The teal gun was carrying five bullets, one of them loaded in the chamber. TSA representatives found it with her carry-on items.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a Newport News woman from bringing a loaded gun onto an airplane at Richmond International Airport on Monday.

A release from TSA said the woman had the 9mm handgun with her carry-on items when airport police confiscated it.

Police arrested her on weapons charges, and a spokesperson for TSA said she'll face a federal penalty for trying to bring a gun on an airplane.

The TSA spokesperson said the team also stopped a Richmond woman from bringing a loaded revolver on a flight there on Thursday. That .38 caliber gun was with her carry-on items, too.