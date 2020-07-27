Nine-year-old shot, killed in Chowan County; mother injured

Investigators are investigating the homicide of 9-year-old Makiia Slade, of Edenton. Her mother is in the hospital, being treated for gunshot injuries.

CHOWAN, N.C. — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office said a nine-year-old was shot and killed, and her mother shot and injured, in a July 24 incident on US-17.

A release from the sheriff's office said the victims were found in a car near the intersection of West Queen Street around 10:20 p.m.

The child who was shot, Makiia Slade, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, was taken to Vidant Memorial Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Deputies identified and located a vehicle of interest in the case, and Monday morning, said the driver was being cooperative in the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving on US-17 near that intersection Friday night, between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., to contact the sheriff's office or State Bureau of Investigation to help with the case.

Chowan County Sheriff's Office: 252-482-8484