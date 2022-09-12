x
NNPD investigating weekend shooting in restaurant parking lot

Police were called to the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department was investigating Monday after a weekend shooting in a restaurant parking lot left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said. 

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., NNPD officers were called to the Sandbar Grill and Pub in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in reference to a shooting in the parking lot. 

While there, officers were notified by a hospital that a man had come in with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the department said. 

There isn't an update on his condition at this time. 

Initial investigation led the police to believe that the suspect left the scene in a silver or grey four-door sedan. 

This is an ongoing investigation, and the department is asking anybody with information to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

