Crime

NNPD arrests man in connection to December 2021 homicide

Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive.
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a December 2021 homicide Wednesday. 

On the afternoon of December 19, NNPD responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive, the department said. 

Once there, officers found a man outside an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The man, 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

After investigating, NNPD obtained a warrant charging Jhamari Alexander Townes Winns, 21, of Hampton, in connection with this case.  

Winns was arrested Monday afternoon. 

He is charged with: first degree murder, shooting a firearm in a public place and causing injury, reckless handling of a firearm, first offense use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon, NNPD said. 

