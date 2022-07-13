NNPD arrests man in connection to December 2021 homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a December 2021 homicide Wednesday.
On the afternoon of December 19, NNPD responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive, the department said.
Once there, officers found a man outside an apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After investigating, NNPD obtained a warrant charging Jhamari Alexander Townes Winns, 21, of Hampton, in connection with this case.
Winns was arrested Monday afternoon.
He is charged with: first degree murder, shooting a firearm in a public place and causing injury, reckless handling of a firearm, first offense use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon, NNPD said.