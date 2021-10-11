Suspect in Christopher Cummings case denied bond; more case details emerge

Rashad Dooley is one of four men accused in the 2011 murder of ODU student, Christopher Cummings. A judge denied his bond Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — One of four men charged in the 2011 shooting death of Christopher Cummings will remain behind bars for now.

The lawyer for 28-year-old Rashad Dooley expressed disappointment when the judge did not grant bond on Wednesday afternoon.

The prosecution made the argument against bond using details from the night Cummings was killed, saying Dooley is too much of a risk to the public.

Cummings was killed in his off-campus housing in June of 2011. No arrests were made until August of this year, when Dooley and the others were officially charged in the case.

Dooley's grandfather, Larry Tibbs, testified in court Wednesday, saying his grandson always tried to stay out of trouble growing up. He said Dooley lived with him growing up and started his own business. He defended his grandson, saying he didn't see him display any unusual behavior.

The prosecution argued against these statements, saying Dooley was arrested a few times in the last decade for possession of a weapon and marijuana, as well as probation violations.

Dooley's attorney, Eric Korslund, said his client was out on unsupervised probation from a charge in Portsmouth when he was arrested in the Chris Cummings case.

The prosecution also used details from search warrants in its argument, saying Dooley knew Cummings before the day he was killed. The Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney said Cummings sold marijuana to Dooley months before the shooting happened.

The prosecution went on to say Cummings sold marijuana to the other man accused in the case, Ahmad Watson, the day of the murder. Documents allege Cummings and Watson communicated through text that day.

Korslund said Dooley was interviewed by state and federal investigators shortly after the shooting. It wasn't until 10 years later that the charges were formally filed against Dooley in a direct indictment.

When 13News Now asked the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office why it took 10 years to formally file charges, the office could not comment on the subject.

Korslund said Dooley cooperated with police and should have been given bond.

"I think his behavior confirms his innocence," said Korslund right after the hearing. "I have not heard any credible evidence tying him to this homicide at all."

Korslund said Dooley maintains his innocence, but the judge denied the request for bond, agreeing with the prosecution that Dooley is still a threat to the public.