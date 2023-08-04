Arrest made after murder of prominent anti-gun violence advocate's son

Bilal Muhammad, a well-known community organizer in Norfolk, told 13News Now that he was on the phone with his youngest son, Ali Muhammad, as he was shot and killed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say a man is in custody, facing charges for the murder of a prominent anti-gun violence advocate's son back in June.

Police said they were called to the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street on the night of June 29. They arrived to find 33-year-old Ali K. Muhammad suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ali's father, Bilal Muhammad, previously told 13News Now that he was on the phone with his son at the time of the shooting.

He said Ali was getting into his car to go to work at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital when someone pulled up, blocked him in, and then approached him.

Over the phone, Bilal said he heard someone confront Ali and then he heard his son shout at the person to "put down the gun." Then he heard gunshots.

Bilal said he immediately called the police and then his family.

Bilal is a well-known community organizer and one of the biggest advocates against gun violence in Norfolk. He told 13News Now he's spent years fighting the very thing that took his youngest son's life.

On Friday, Norfolk police said they had arrested 28-year-old Jalen Garces in connection to Ali Muhammad's murder.

Garces is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail.