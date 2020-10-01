NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has been found guilty in the death of an 18-month-old boy left in her care.

Ashadiya'Xolani Brooks was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday and immediately sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Brooks was babysitting the toddler in October of 2018, when police were called to the 1100 block of Porter Road to a report of an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, where he died two days later.

Prosecutors said a CAT scan showed the boy had severe brain swelling and a fractured skull.

RELATED: Prosecutor: Toddler killed in Norfolk died from blunt force trauma to head

RELATED: 18-month-old killed in Norfolk; babysitter charged with murder