Court docs: Norfolk couple admits to beating man to death inside their townhome

Norfolk Police arrested James and Kristie Lynch on second-degree murder charges in the death of 45-year-old Jose Moreno.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 911 call quickly turned into a confession for Norfolk couple, James and Kristie Lynch, Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Norfolk police officers said they responded to an EMS call about someone hurt inside a home on the 700 block of Mariners Way. It was located at the "Mariner's Watch" townhome complex.

Newly filed court documents Monday revealed the people who called 911 were James and Kristie Lynch. Investigators said the Lynches, "waited and went out before contacting police."

Detectives said when they arrived at the townhome, they find 45-year-old Jose Moreno dead at the bottom of the staircase. They also found he had several, deep lacerations on his head, bruises on his face, and contusions on his neck.

Court records then state that both James and Kristie Lynch admitted to killing Moreno.

They told detectives they had an argument inside the home that turned physical. Both James and Kristie Lynch said they hit Moreno with a frying pan and then proceeded to beat him on the head and knees with a baseball bat. Then detectives wrote that they, "placed dog leash around his [Moreno's] neck; admitted to causing victim's injuries."

It's unclear what the couple and Moreno started fighting over or how they know each other. Officers charged the couple with second-degree murder.

According to the court records, they have lived in Norfolk for the past six years. In Kristie Lynch's record, detectives said she told them she has been living in the area for the past several years, "and hated every minute of it."

James Lynch has a list of previous offenses from when he lived in the state of New York, including assault.

The two were arraigned individually Monday morning and appointed public defenders to represent them in court.

James and Kristie Lynch now sit in Norfolk City Jail. 13News Now reached out to them to learn more about the case, but they declined our request for an interview.