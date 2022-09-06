Man accused of deadly Downtown Norfolk shooting over a spilled drink has his preliminary hearing pushed back

Antoine Legrande is accused of killing three people and hurting two others outside of Chicho's Pizza Backstage after an argument broke out over a spilled drink.

NORFOLK, Va. — A preliminary hearing for the man accused of shooting five people in Downtown Norfolk got pushed back on Tuesday.

Antoine Legrande Jr. had been lined up for the hearing in Norfolk General District Court, but the prosecution team said they needed more time to subpoena a witness.

Legrande is accused of killing three people and hurting two others outside of Chicho's Pizza Backstage on March 19, after an argument broke out about a spilled drink. This was a little before 2 a.m.

25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins and semi-professional football player Malik Harris were killed. A month after the shooting, 24-year-old Marquel Andrews succumbed to his wounds.

Two other men who were shot survived.

Legrande was arrested in May, almost two months after the shooting. He was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm, and two counts of malicious wounding.

13News Now previously confirmed Legrande is a family member of one of five women who was shot in a shooting last year in Norfolk's Young Terrace, but the two shootings are not related.

In court on Sept. 6, when the legal teams were discussing whether or not to delay Legrande's preliminary hearing, lawyers said they were also waiting for forensic results from cell phone tower locators.