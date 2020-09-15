Norfolk daycare provider arrested after child dies

Police said a 2-year-old girl was unresponsive. She died. The person caring for her, Jessica Cherry, is charged in connection to her death.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a child care provider after a girl who was left in her care in August was unresponsive and died.

Jessica A. Cherry, 37, was charged with felony attempted malicious wounding, two counts of felony abuse and neglect of a child and two counts of child endangerment.

On August 18, police were called to the 1300 block of Jennifer Street after receiving a report about an unresponsive child.

First responders arrived at a home on that block where they found a 2-year-old girl who was unconscious. Medics took her to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters where she died.

Police haven't determined how the toddler died, but a medical examiner is looking into what caused her death.

An undetermined death investigation is ongoing. So far, police discovered there was criminal activity unrelated to the two-year-old's death.