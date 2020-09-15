Norfolk daycare provider arrested after child dies

Police said a 2-year-old girl was unresponsive. She died. The person caring for her, Jessica Cherry, is charged in connection to her death.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have arrested and charged a child caregiver after a toddler was found unresponsive in her care last month.

Jessica A. Cherry, 37, was charged with felony attempted malicious wounding, two counts of felony abuse and neglect of a child and two counts of child endangerment.

This follows an incident that happened on August 18 when police were called to the 1300 block of Jennifer Street after receiving a report about an unresponsive child.

First responders arrived at a home on that block where they found a 2-year-old girl who was unconscious. Medics took her to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters where she died.

Police haven't determined how the toddler died, but a medical examiner is looking into what caused her death.

An undetermined death investigation is ongoing. So far, police discovered there was criminal activity unrelated to the two-year-old's death.