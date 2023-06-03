Norfolk double homicide suspect takes plea deal, victims' family demands answers

Norfolk Police charged Kenyatta Jones for the death of Morgan Bazemore and her mother Alicia Hereford in 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police charged Kenyatta Jones for the death of Morgan Bazemore and her mother, Alicia Hereford, in 2021. But last week, prosecutors said Jones pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter.

Bazemore and Herford’s loved ones are now demanding answers.

“Forever in our hearts,” said Bazemore’s aunt. “[Morgan and Alicia were] thick as thieves, mother and daughter, but very good friends. Best friends.”

Police said they responded to a shooting at Hunters Square Apartments on March 12, 2021, and found 23-year-old Morgan Bazemore and her mother, 52-year-old Alicia Hereford, shot to death in the parking lot.

Investigators later arrested Jones and prosecutors charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and gun charges. They said Bazemore and Jones had an on-and-off relationship.

“[We were] expecting a big sentence,” Bazemore’s aunt said. “We have all been waiting and anticipating, trying to leave it in the hands of justice.”

But last week, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said Jones agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Bazemore’s aunt didn’t want to be identified. She said prosecutors initially told her Jones could get 30 years in prison, but now after the deal, he could only get eight.

“Rage, disappointment, hurt,” Bazemore’s aunt said. “Our family is completely hurt and disappointed.”

Jones is set for sentencing on July 14. Bazemore’s aunt said her family wants more answers about why this case didn’t go to trial.

“Something else has to be done about this whole system, this whole corruption,” Bazemore’s aunt said. “How do you shoot two people -- a headshot for one, and the mother shot three times -- and you walk away with four years [each]. You could hit a geese or dog and get more time. So, how do you get just eight years total for two beautiful souls?”

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Rami Fatehi couldn’t say much about the case, but told 13News Now, “We made the offer as the best of a series of options based on the limited evidence we had.”