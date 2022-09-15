Man shot on E. Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk

A man was found shot at Community Beach Park in Ocean View on Thursday afternoon. He is expected to recover.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is recovering after he was shot near a park in the Ocean View section of Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk police said officers were called to the 700 block of E. Ocean View Park around 1:50 p.m. which is the location of Community Beach Park.

A man was found at the park suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

There's no word at this time on possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you know anything that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.