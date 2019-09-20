NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk family woke up to the sound of bullets flying into their home.

It happened early Friday morning at a house in the North Camellia Acres neighborhood, north of the Norfolk International Airport.

The mother spoke to 13News Now under the condition of anonymity. She was visibly shaken and crying.

"Dangerous. This is dangerous," she said. "And scary."

The three shots rang out around 2 a.m., with the incident captured on the family's surveillance cameras.

The suspect car appears to stake out the home, doing multiple laps around the neighborhood, before someone inside finally fires a gun.

The mother has a gut feeling that the shooter is someone who is upset with her teenager, however, she doesn't believe there's any justification to put innocent lives in the middle of it or for this level of violence.

The family called the Norfolk Police Department, who told 13News Now they need more information from the teen to move forward and make an arrest.

A police spokesman said previous investigations show incidents like this are hardly ever random.

In the meantime, the mother is concerned for her own family's safety and the safety of her neighbors.

"This is a nice neighborhood. There's a lot of retired people around here," she said. "Anybody could get hurt."