Norfolk police: Man found shot to death in Bay View

The Norfolk Police Department said a call came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Modoc Avenue around 4:45 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bay View section of the city.

The Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet that the call came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Modoc Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Friday. That's not far from North Beach View Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.

If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.