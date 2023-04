During the investigation, fire marshals arrest Lorenzo Wiggins on two outstanding warrants in violation of a protective order.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk fire marshal's crews arrested a man while investigating a suspicious fire Tuesday morning.

Crews got to the scene in the 200 block of Ethel Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

According to the fire marshal's office, crews were there earlier in the morning for what was called a 'suspicious vehicle fire.'

