One person seriously hurt in shooting at Norfolk gas station

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a gas station convenience store in Norfolk on Friday evening.

Police say they were called to the Citgo station/Tinee Giant in the 900 block of East Brambleton Avenue around 6 p.m. There they found one victim, who was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There's no word at this time on any possible suspects, or what may have led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you know anything that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.