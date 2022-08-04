Arrest made in deadly 2021 crash in Norfolk

A grand jury indicted Alexis Whitehead on several charges, including second-degree murder and driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is facing charges for a September 2021 crash in Norfolk that left another woman dead.

Norfolk police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 on the night of September 5, 2021. Officers were called to the 6100 block of Hampton Boulevard in the Larchmont section of the city, where they found five people had been injured in the wreck.

One of the passengers, Nitanjae V. Terry, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and she died a short time later. The other four people were also hospitalized but with non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 6, 2022, a Norfolk Grand Jury was convened and certified indictments against the driver, Alexis Whitehead of Hampton.

Whitehead was charged with:

Non-capital second-degree murder

Involuntary manslaughter -- DUI

Maiming from driving while intoxicated (2 counts)

Driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Injuring another or causing the death of another while engaging in a race