Man sentenced to 20 years for Norfolk home invasion

NORFOLK, Va. — A 65-year-old man from Norfolk was sentenced to two decades behind bars after he was convicted of a home invasion against his former employer.

Prosecutors said early on the morning of September 17, 2020, Anthony Charles Hunter broke into the victim's home on Vincent Avenue and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Hunter had been wearing a mask, but the victim recognized his voice, body movements, and stature as that of a former employee. When the victim addressed Hunter by his name and asked why he was doing this, Hunter stopped speaking and then fled the home.

Home surveillance footage showed the break-in and Hunter's vehicle. Cell phone records also placed him near the residence at the time of the break-in.

Hunter was found guilty in June of armed statutory burglary, residential robbery, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and wearing a mask while committing those felonies.