NORFOLK, Va. — After a possible explosive was found in Norfolk, 40 homes had to be evacuated.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews went to the 3900 block of Peterson Street at 6:03 Wednesday night to investigate a possible explosive.

After more than four hours, crews determined the possible device wasn't a threat and people were allowed back inside their homes around 10:40 p.m.

The Norfolk Bomb Squad was called to help with the investigation.

They found the suspicious item they thought was an explosive inside a home that's not occupied. Surrounding homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

