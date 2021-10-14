Man found with gunshot wound in Norfolk hotel room, dies on the scene

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene

The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating a homicide at Quality Suites Lake Wright in Norfolk.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in a hotel room who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department did not provide any information on the victim or possible suspects.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online here.