Norfolk to increase police patrols, make unannounced agency visits in downtown to deter crime

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 23, shortly after five people were shot while walking down Granby Street.

The City of Norfolk just shared its plans to crack down on violence in the downtown area.

This comes the same month that five people were shot on Granby Street. Two of the victims -- Sierra Jenkins and Devon Malik Harris, both 25 -- died.

"Norfolk Police Department has increased patrols and presence in the City's entertainment districts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights," a city spokesperson wrote.

Aside from that, there will also be a slew of unannounced visits from the Planning Department, Fire Marshal's Office, Departments of Planning and Neighborhood Services and the City Attorney's Office.

At night, these agencies will be stopping by nightclubs and restaurants to provide "visibility," make sure all businesses have proper licenses and ensure no city codes are being violated.

"The goal of this action plan is to build a system whereby the business owners, operators, and the City of Norfolk have shared responsibility for creating a safe environment for all who live, work, and visit our restaurants and nightclubs."

They may choose to create a body that would manage the entertainment district, require security measures as part of Conditional Use Permits, and change up building occupancy based on time and other conditions.

"The goal is to get business owners and operators to a state where they are self-regulated, self-policed, and self-managed, with City support," the announcement reads.