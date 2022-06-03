Norfolk man pleads guilty on gun charge in connection with deadly I-264 shooting

Curtis Hathaway shot and killed a man who had opened fire on him on Interstate 264 in Norfolk back in November 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man who was involved in a deadly shooting on Interstate 264 in 2020 pleaded guilty to a firearm charge on Thursday.

27-year-old Curtis Hathaway was already convicted of numerous felonies in 2017 and wasn't supposed to have a gun.

But prosecutors said Hathaway was involved in a deadly shootout on I-264 in Norfolk on Nov. 16, 2020. Shortly after midnight on that date, a car approached Hathaway's car from behind and someone in that vehicle began shooting at him.

Hathaway was shot in the leg, but he still was able to return fire while continuing to drive. Hathaway was able to shoot the other gunman in the head, killing him.

Police found Hathaway at his sister's home in Virginia Beach, where they found him with a bullet wound to his leg. His car had several bullet holes and spent shell casings inside.

A gun found in the bushes outside his sister's home was a forensic match for the spent shell casings, and gunshot primer residue was also found on Hathaway's hands.

Prosecutors said several months after the shooting in July 2021, police caught Hathaway again another semi-automatic handgun.