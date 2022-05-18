Norfolk leaders speak after shooting at vigil for murder victim

The murder victim's mother said investigators told her the shooting at the vigil is not related to the death of her son.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, Norfolk police officers met with family members of 22-year-old Marvin Milton.

Milton was shot and killed on Greenplain Road last week. Then on Sunday, family and friends held a vigil for him. Norfolk police confirmed a shooting happened just as several community speakers got done talking.

The shooting at the vigil happened in the 700 block of Walker Avenue where a man was shot in the hip. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

However, Milton's family is trying to find closure, while investigators are trying to find the person responsible for his death.

“Right now, we’re trying to stay strong," said Stacey McEachin, Milton's mother.

McEachin said the shooting that happened during her son's vigil shows the world and area are in a very dark place and it's getting out of hand.

On Wednesday, Norfolk police met with the family to offer their condolences.

McEachin said she appreciates the officers' support and hopes they find out who killed her son.

“He was just one of a kind. He didn’t have any kids. He was expecting his first child in September. So, he was really looking forward to that," sad McEachin.