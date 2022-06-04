Police identify suspect in deadly MacArthur Center shooting

39-year-old Gary L. Moore is wanted for second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say they think they know who shot three people over the weekend at MacArthur Center, killing one of them.

39-year-old Gary L. Moore is wanted for second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators say Moore killed 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney in a shooting inside the mall on Saturday. Two other people are hurt but are expected to recover.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.