Norfolk man sentenced to 14.5 years in prison for robbing Sprint store at gunpoint

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, worked with Norfolk resident, Tajh Rodgers, to rob a Sprint store on Jan. 7, 2019.

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 14 and a half years in prison Friday for robbing a Colonial Heights store at gunpoint over two years ago.

During the robbery, Johnson and Rodgers stole cell phones and other store merchandise valued at around $25,000. They held employees hostage in a back room, tried to tie them up and threatened to kill them if they tried to call the police.

In a court-authorized search of Rodgers' home, officers found the pistol used in the robbery, various Sprint store items and other evidence. Investigators later used toll records and cell phone tower data to identify Johnson as Rodgers' accomplice in the robbery.

On May 28, Johnson was convicted by a federal jury for one count of robbery affecting commerce. Now, he will spend over 14 years in prison.

In October 2019, Rodgers pled guilty to his role in the Sprint store robbery as well as unrelated criminal charges. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.