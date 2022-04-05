Norfolk man will spend 45 years in prison for selling fentanyl that led to woman's death

Daniel Carrington sold heroin and fentanyl in Hampton Roads. Some of the drugs he sold led to the overdose death of a woman two days after Christmas in 2019.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from February 15, 2022. It's not the same drug case as the one described below.

A Norfolk man will spend 45 years in prison for his role in selling fentanyl and heroin, which led to the death of a Chesapeake woman.

Daniel "Eastside" Carrington was convicted of trafficking drugs in May 2021, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber. She pursues cases in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Between 2017 and 2020, Carrington brought heroin, fentanyl and acetyl-fentanyl from Baltimore to sell in Hampton Roads. Some of the drugs he sold led to the overdose death of a woman known as D.J. just two days after Christmas in 2019.

When a medical examiner looked at her body, she had five times the lethal level of fentanyl in her bloodstream.

Aber's statement said Carrington knew about D.J.'s death and kept selling fentanyl anyway.

Prosecutors shared some of his text messages in court, which show that he was selling pure fentanyl, and knew how deadly it was. The jury also saw videos of Carrington with a gun and large amounts of cash.