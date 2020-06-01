PHILADELPHIA — A Norfolk man is facing charges after Transportation Security Administration officers said a loaded gun was found in a carry-on back at Philadelphia International Airport.

According to the TSA, the 9 mm handgun was loaded with 16 bullets when it was discovered at a security checkpoint on Monday morning.

Philadelphia Police were contacted, who charged the man on weapons violations.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.

TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

