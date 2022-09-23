Norfolk man arrested for Creamer Road shooting

One man died and another was injured in the shooting. After investigation, police arrested the injured man for second-degree murder.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Creamer Road. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Aaron Leach Jr., 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 20-year-old Emilio Rodriquez-Lopez, was taken to the hospital.

After investigation, police charged Lopez with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.