Norfolk sexual assault investigation leads to unsolved murder charges, police say

Norfolk police are charging Thomas J. Obryen in connection to the death of a 51-year-old woman in 2021.
NORFOLK, Va. — As a result of sexual assault investigations, Norfolk detectives have tied a 41-year-old man to an unsolved murder.

On Wednesday, Norfolk police said Thomas J. Obryen was charged in connection to the death of a woman in 2021.

Obryen was originally arrested for two sexual assaults in the city. One of the sexual assault victims was also shot, police say.

During the investigation, Norfolk police say the uncovered evidence related to the unsolved murder of 51-year-old Angela R. Joyner.

Officers found Joyner unresponsive in the 700 block of E. Little Creek Road on Oct. 16, 2021. The Chesapeake woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Norfolk police have charged Obryen with second-degree murder. He is in the Norfolk City Jail without bond. 

