NORFOLK, Va. — Around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, a man trespassed at two Norfolk schools.

The school sent a message to parents telling them that an unarmed man entered Ghent and Maury High School.

Norfolk police identified the man as 25-year-old Desmond Moore.

According to the note sent to parents, Moore entered Ghent School through a door that has malfunctioned. Staff and a parent escorted him out of the building and then staff called police.

The staff at Ghent School alerted Maury High School about the incident.

Moore then entered a door at Maury High School that was opened by a student. When a teacher saw Moore in the hallway, she alerted administration.

Norfolk police arrested Moore.

The note to parents said in full:

I want you to know that your child's safety and security is a top priority to all of us in Norfolk Public Schools, and we value your support as we work together to keep our schools safe.

Please discuss with your child the importance of never opening doors and alerting school personnel if the see or hear anything inappropriate.

This morning's incident remains under investigation with Norfolk Public Schools and the Norfolk Police Department.

Police said he is being charged with two counts of trespassing on school property. No injuries were reported at either school and police said he was not carrying a gun.