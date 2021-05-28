Norfolk man arrested for taking part in January 6 Capitol riot

Kene Brian Lazo's arrest comes on the same day Senate Republicans successfully filibustered a bipartisan probe of the deadly attack.

NORFOLK, Va. — The FBI says it has arrested a Norfolk man for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kene Brian Lazo was arrested Friday and charged with:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds or in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

According to court documents, the FBI received a tip that a Facebook user who went by "Fam Council" participated in the breach of the Capitol. Investigators found a photo of the suspect who was wearing a helmet with the word "RODBUSTERS" on it. An online search turned up a company called "Rodbusters, LLC" owned by Lazo and his wife.

The business' phone number matched a hit from a cell phone inside the Capitol during the riot, and investigators say the same number was tied with the "Fam Council" Facebook page. Subscriber records identified Lazo's wife as the account holder for the phone number.

The FBI said the Facebook account was deleted shortly after January 6, but records of the page were recovered with a search warrant, which showed Lazo talking about going to the Capitol on January 6 and also admitting to being there on January 7. Authorities also said multiple photos taken on the day before the riot also show Lazo dressed as the individual later seen inside the Capitol building.

Lazo is one of several people in Hampton Roads facing charges in connection with the January 6 riot.