Norfolk man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 7-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested on several sexual assault charges involving a child, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department said Travis D. Brown, 31, was arrested after a pursuit on the 800 block of Leake Street. This happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown's arrest was the result of a sexual assault investigation involving a 7-year-old victim.

Brown was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile and four counts of indecent liberties.

When he was arrested, he also had previous warrants that were unrelated to the sexual assault.

Brown is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help the police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.