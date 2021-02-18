Norfolk man charged with distributing child pornography

Jesse Dean Boyles is a civilian contractor who was assigned to the USS Eisenhower.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Multiple agencies worked together to apprehend a Norfolk man who's accused of distributing child pornography.

Authorities arrested 53-year-old Jesse Dean Boyles on a slew of charges for allegedly exploiting a minor. The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office used certain databases to search for people who want to sell or purchase pornographic images of kids. That's how they started an investigation into Boyles and his online activities.

He was charged with:

One count Distribution of Child Pornography

Eight counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, Second Offenses

Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office worked with the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, the Bedford County Virginia Sheriff’s Offices Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Norfolk Virginia Police Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Services to make this arrest.