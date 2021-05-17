Norfolk man charged with making, owning child porn

A 41-year-old man faces a slew of charges after he was busted for allegedly possessing and producing child porn.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 41-year-old man is in jail after being accused of owning and producing child pornography.

Lamar J. Foreman was charged with five counts of indecent liberties, possessing child pornography, production of child pornography and seven counts of using electronic communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

This arrest is the result of an investigation into Foreman's online activity. Investigators learned he used Facebook Messenger to talk with a child victim.

He could face more charges down the line. He's being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.