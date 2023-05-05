Norfolk man convicted for 2021 Tinee Giant shooting

The shooting happened at the Tinee Giant on East Princess Anne Road on June 18, 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday, a jury convicted a Norfolk man of voluntary manslaughter for a shooting that happened in front of a convenience store in 2021.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, video surveillance showed 30-year-old Breon R. Davis and 27-year-old Dante George Southerland fighting in the parking lot of the store.

Davis reportedly punched Southerland repeatedly and started shooting at him while chasing him around the parking lot.

Officials say Southerland returned fire with his own gun before falling to the ground, while Davis continued to shoot at him.

Forensics experts say that Davis fired 18 shots and Southerland fired four times after Davis began shooting. Southerland suffered nine gunshot wounds and died in the hospital.

Davis reportedly fled to Georgia but later turned himself in.