Norfolk man convicted in 2022 deadly hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was convicted in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in June 2022.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Marion Trai Strong, 21, pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run Thursday.

The incident happened on June 24, 2022. According to the office, Strong was driving on Tidewater Drive when he swerved up onto the sidewalk.

Strong hit a person and struck a tree, flipping the vehicle over. Many people stopped to help the pedestrian, 36-year-old Karl Henry Wilkerson, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

"...Strong was able to crawl out of a window of his car and immediately began removing his license plates. Another vehicle pulled up to the scene moments later, and Mr. Strong was photographed by a witness getting into that car while holding his license plates and leaving the scene," the office wrote in a press release.