Norfolk man convicted for deadly 2020 shooting

Michael Faulkner was found guilty of the May 2020 murder of Shelvin Alston.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been found guilty in a deadly shooting that happened in 2020 in Norfolk.

A jury convicted 40-year-old Michael Faulkner for the murder of Shelvin Alston.

The shooting happened on May 30, 2020, in the Broad Creek area of Norfolk. Around 7:15 p.m. that night, officers found 30-year-old Alston in the 1100 block of Oaklawn Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He died before medics could get him to a hospital.

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Faulkner and Alston outside the Tinee Giant convenience store on East Princess Anne Road, along with several other people. At some point, the two got into an argument, although bystanders tried to diffuse the situation. Alston was then seen leaving the parking lot and crossing the street.

Minutes later, prosecutors said Faulkner and another person got into his white SUV and drove out of the parking lot in Alston's direction. Shots were fired a few blocks away near Oaklawn Avenue. Alston was shot four times. An eyewitness saw someone matching Faulkner's description getting into the passenger seat of white SUV and driving from the scene.

About a month after the shooting in June of 2020, police arrested Faulkner, charging him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The General District Court dismissed those charges in a preliminary hearing for Faulkner.

Then, almost two years went by. On June 1, 2022, a grand jury indicted Faulkner of first-degree murder and use of a firearm all related to Alston's death.