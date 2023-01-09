Norfolk man convicted for sexually abusing child while working for DOD in Japan

The DOJ says Donald Gene Ferguson II, 51, was a Department of Defense employee in Iwakuni, Japan when he forced an 11-year-old to touch his genitals.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was just convicted of sexually abusing a minor, based on accounts from when he lived in Florida and when he lived in military housing in Japan.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Jessica Aber, was in charge of this case for the Department of Justice (DOJ).

She said Donald Gene Ferguson II, 51, was a Department of Defense employee in Iwakuni, Japan when he forced an 11-year-old to touch his genitals.

The DOJ also has evidence that Ferguson sexually abused a 12-year-old in the summer of 2012, when he lived in Florida.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service helped bring charges in this case.