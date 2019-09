NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for a man wanted on a probation violation and other charges after he failed to turn himself in.

Norfolk Police said Javon J. Ricks, 30, is wanted for a probation violation, contempt of court, and revocation of bond.

Rick was convicted of a drug charge and failed to turn himself in.

Anyone with information about Ricks's whereabouts can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.