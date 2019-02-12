NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for drug and gun charges. It was his 14th conviction.

Curtis Talley, 38, was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that drug crime.

“Armed drug dealers are responsible for much violence plaguing our communities,” said G. Zachery Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We will continue to seek out and prosecute cases against this dangerous class of repeat offenders.”

Court documents state that Talley had 13 prior convictions, most of which were for probation violations. Norfolk police arrested him on earlier warrants and found with distribution amounts of cocaine, marijuana and a loaded gun.

“ATF’s primary mission is to protect America’s neighborhoods from violent crime,” said Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division. “We are focused on stopping offenders who perpetrate violence by trafficking drugs and carrying firearms and will use all of our resources to bring them to justice.”

The case was part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice's signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal gun laws. Project Guardian was initiated by the Attorney General's office in fall 2019.

