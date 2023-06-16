Norfolk man gets 2.5 years in prison for Ghent robbery, attempted robberies

The sentencing comes after Andre Lamar Lewis Sr., 57, pleaded guilty to both attempted robbery and robbery in February 2023.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison for a robbery and two attempted robberies in the Ghent area of the city in July 2022.

The sentencing comes after Andre Lamar Lewis Sr., 57, pleaded guilty to both attempted robbery and robbery in February 2023. He has a long history of mental illness, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The crimes happened on July 12, 2022, when Lewis went inside the Truist Bank at 2200 Colonial Avenue and wrote on one of his pay stubs "This is a robbery" and handed the note to the teller.

The teller alerted her manager and pressed a panic button, then Lewis left the bank without taking anything.

About 20 minutes later, Lewis entered a 7-Eleven store at 1713 Colley Avenue, picked up beer cans, went to the checkout counter and demanded all the money from the cash register. He left after the cashier handed him $49 cash.

Later that day, Lewis entered the 7-Eleven at 1510 Brambleton Avenue and went behind the counter searching for money. He threatened a store clerk when she tried to stop him, but he ultimately left the store empty-handed.

During his sentencing, the parties noted the trauma to the victims, Lewis' long history of mental illness and his remorse for his behavior.