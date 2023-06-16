Norfolk man gets more than 4 years in connection to 2021 shooting death of Virginia Beach woman

Rayvone Dimetrius Foster, 23, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in January 2023.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Virginia Beach woman, Shakiya Nicole Johnson.

The sentencing comes after Rayvone Dimetrius Foster, 23, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in January 2023, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said.

The shooting happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when Foster drove a vehicle with several people to a Norfolk hotel to find another man, who was Johnson's boyfriend.

The man and Johnson were at the hotel in her mother's SUV when they drove away. Foster and the other people with him followed the couple to a convenience store and then to the 2800 block of East Princess Anne Road.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, video from nearby security cameras showed the vehicle driven by Foster pulling up alongside the couple's SUV.

The video didn't show the shooting, but it showed a confrontation and the couple's SUV crashing into a utility pole seconds later.

When the Norfolk Police Department arrived, they found Johnson in the front passenger seat of the SUV dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A medical examiner confirmed that she was hit by four bullets.

Detectives identified Foster through security footage, but they weren't able to find any of the other people involved.

During questioning, Foster admitted to driving the car moments before the altercation, but he didn't admit to shooting a gun.

Foster was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years and eight months suspended, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said.

His conditions are 10 years of good behavior, three years of supervised probation upon his release and no contact with gang members.